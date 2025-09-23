Why Boeing Pilots Can't Fly Airbus Jets Without Being Retrained

Are you a true, red-blooded American pilot, wondering why those damned European commies won't let you fly one of their planes? Are you Boeing born and bred, curious as to what about those fancy-pants Airbuses means you're not allowed to take the yoke and head skyward? Well, there's a simple answer: It's the controls. In fact, that Airbus doesn't even have a yoke for you to grab.

Boeing and Airbus have very different control schemes in the cockpit, making it difficult to jump between the two. While Boeing has the traditional yoke in the image up top — that's a 747, if you're curious — Airbus uses a side-mounted single joystick that's a bit more finicky to control. Pilots looking to jump from one to the other need some real time training up on the different control mechanisms, even if they're experienced with otherwise similar aircraft — practice flying similar planes with similar size and similar numbers of engines doesn't mean as much if they're controlled in such a different way.