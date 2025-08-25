Is Boeing Still America's Top Airplane Manufacturer?

On July 4, 1914, William Boeing, along with his friend George Conrad Westervelt, took their very first plane ride. It was in a Curtiss seaplane helmed by Terah Maroney, a barnstorming young pilot who had gotten his start three years earlier by building and flying an early biplane in Great Falls, Montana. Already interested in aviation, Boeing and Westervelt must have had a blast with Maroney, because they soon went to work on a seaplane of their own — which took its first flight in 1916 near Lake Union in Seattle.

Boeing launched Pacific Aero Products in July of that year and changed its name to Boeing Airplane Co. in the spring of 1917. That put the company on a flight path toward success that saw it become not just one of the top airplane manufacturers in the United States, but in the world.

Nowadays, Boeing is best known for its 7 Series jets, which debuted with the 707 in 1957, inaugurated the jumbo jet revolution with the 747 in 1969, and, in recent years, have developed a deadly reputation exacerbated by the events like the Air India Boeing 787 crash that killed 270 people. None of which has been able to knock Boeing off its perch as America's top airplane manufacturer in terms of employees or market capitalization. At least, not yet.