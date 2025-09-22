You Could Buy A Decent Car For The Price Of These F1 Helmets

Everything about Formula 1 is insanely expensive. It can cost millions of dollars to have your sponsorship logo adorn the minuscule wing mirror of an F1 car, while an F1 steering wheel can easily cost $100,000, so it stands to reason that the helmets aren't a dime a dozen either. This got us wondering: Could you get a decent car for the cost of an F1 helmet? It's not a straightforward question, as not all F1 helmets are created equal. For example, a new helmet is probably more expensive than an old, outdated one, but that can change depending on who wore the old helmet, and when. So we're going to look at a few scenarios.

We'll start with a brand-new F1 helmet. These are built from carbon fiber and Kevlar, are extremely aerodynamic, and incorporate both radio technology and the life-saving HANS devices that keeps drivers safe if there's an accident. As a result, it's not uncommon for them to cost $8,000 or more. Now, while you can't buy a brand-new car for $8,000, it's certainly possible to get your hands on something decent used. For example, Kelley Blue Book pegs a 2010 Toyota Corolla at between $5,855 and $8,551 depending on the specs. Or you could get something a little sportier, like a 2010 Camaro LT Coupe, for $7,928.