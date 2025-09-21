Can You Use A Remote Starter On A Manual Transmission Car?

Certain combinations work, like chocolate and peanut butter or Black Sabbath and eardrums. Other combinations don't, like orange juice and toothpaste or remote starters and manual transmissions. Well, that last one comes with some caveats that deserve exploration. Manuals are still popular in some places (not enough), and you might like the idea of remote starting your three-pedaled car.

Putting a remote starter in a car with a stick shift seems like a recipe for disaster, and you may even run into techs who refuse to install one. Leaving the shift lever in gear is a simple thing to do by accident. If you, the driver, aren't in the car to depress the clutch, remote starting a car that's in gear will have a few possible results. One, the car stalls, and you'll have to go start it manually anyway. Two, the car manages to get started and rolls away, but you aren't inside to stop it. Three, you get really embarrassed when someone films the incident and uploads it to TikTok.

Now, remote starting a manual transmission-equipped car is certainly possible. There probably aren't any cars that have ever come from the factory with a clutch pedal and a discrete on-button, though, so you'd have to retrofit a device into your car. With computers, we can make cars do just about anything we want. That doesn't mean the system will automatically depress the clutch for you, though electromagnetic clutches have existed since the 1956 Renault Dauphine featured an optional transmission using a Ferlec electric, self-actuating clutch. Rather, aftermarket remote starters simply need to connect to the appropriate sensors to detect when it's safe to crank the engine over.