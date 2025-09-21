Your Car's Roof Rack May Be Costing You At The Pump

Car roof racks have become increasingly popular in recent years, and that trend is forecast to continue: According to ShelfTrend, the global market for roof racks is expected to nearly double in size from 2024 to 2033, growing from about $2.3 billion to roughly $4.2 billion in that time. That's a lot of roof racks, which makes sense because they have a lot of uses. Folks rely on them to carry all kinds of things, from bikes and kayaks to suitcases and outdoors gear like Porsche's $7,000 roof tent for classy camping.

But it also reflects a lot of extra gas consumption, because adding roof-mounted cargo accessories to your vehicle has a definite negative impact on fuel economy. Depending on where you look and what vehicle you drive, you'll find estimated fuel-efficiency losses ranging from 2 percent for a small SUV carrying roof rails and crossbars only (without a carrier mounted), to nearly 20 percent for a sedan with a roof rack and carrier combo.

Let's talk about some terminology, too. For our purposes, roof rails are the bars that go front to back on the roof, crossbars are the separate components that go from side to side, and a roof rack is considered the whole setup, usually with another separate carrier piece to hold the cargo. Generally speaking, the more stuff on your roof, the more it impacts your fuel economy.