Why Your Car Is More Efficient When You Drive Slower

So you've gotten your shiny new EV, and you're worried about range, or you're just looking at gas prices and trying to maximize how far your dollar gets you. Maybe you saw Chevy drive a Silverado EV for 1,059 miles on a single charge, and you're wondering how the folks over there did it. Well, fortunately, the answer is simple. Unfortunately, it's not incredibly practical.

See, you can maximize your range easily, you just have to never be in much of a hurry. Driving more slowly will increase your range, but how? We can turn to physics for the answer, specifically the equations around drag. Drag can be calculated with a formula that's nigh impossible to type out in any sensible way:

D = Cd * ((ρ*V^2)/2) * A D is drag, Cd is the coefficient of drag, ρ is the air density, V is velocity, and A is reference area (the size of the vehicle).

Confused? Yeah, it makes very little sense written out like this. But we can explain it, and figure out why it tells us to drive slowly.