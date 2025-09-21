Ever Noticed Tennis Balls On Top Of Trailer Ball Hitches? Here's Why People Use Them
At first glance, a tennis ball on the end of a trailer ball hitch looks like a random accessory, but it serves a surprisingly practical purpose. Tow balls are often greased to reduce friction when towing, but that coating creates a problem when the vehicle isn't in use. Brushing up against a greased hitch ball can ruin clothes instantly, and rain can wash away the lubrication, leaving the ball exposed to rust. A cut tennis ball slid over the top helps keep the grease contained and the hitch clean, saving both maintenance time and messy accidents.
The soft rubber layer also acts as a buffer for the shins. Tow balls sit at an awkward height, and anyone who has accidentally walked into one knows how painful the impact can be. A tennis ball doesn't eliminate the problem, but it makes collisions far less punishing. It's essentially a budget-friendly form of padding.
Visibility is another factor. A bare metal tow ball can be easy to miss in a crowded parking lot. The bright, neon color of a tennis ball makes the hitch stand out, reducing the risk of another driver backing into it. Purpose-made hitch covers are available, but tennis balls are cheap and easy to replace if they wear out. For many truck and trailer owners, the DIY solution just makes sense.
Other ways to protect your trailer ball hitch
A trailer ball hitch takes on a lot of abuse. Road debris, harsh weather, and constant friction at the connection point all contribute to wear, and if you ignore it, you could end up with expensive repairs or even unsafe towing conditions. The good news is that a few simple habits can extend the life of your hitch.
As mentioned above, one of the easiest methods is covering the ball with a tennis ball. But if you want more coverage, a clean, waterproof bag or even a small bucket works. Slip it over the ball when the trailer isn't in use. Add a layer of grease or lubricant first, and you'll have protection from both dirt and moisture.
Speaking of lubrication, a dry lube is often a cleaner option than traditional grease. It leaves behind a protective coat that repels dirt and moisture without creating a sticky mess. Still, grease remains the most common choice for reducing friction and preventing rust. It should be applied regularly, especially during the towing season.
Beyond that, always keep your trailer properly aligned and avoid exceeding your vehicle's towing capacity. You can even flip your tow hitch upside down depending on towing conditions. Small steps like these prevent unnecessary strain, and a well-maintained hitch is safer, smoother, and far less likely to require costly replacement.