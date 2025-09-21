Ever Noticed Tennis Balls On Top Of Trailer Ball Hitches? Here's Why People Use Them

At first glance, a tennis ball on the end of a trailer ball hitch looks like a random accessory, but it serves a surprisingly practical purpose. Tow balls are often greased to reduce friction when towing, but that coating creates a problem when the vehicle isn't in use. Brushing up against a greased hitch ball can ruin clothes instantly, and rain can wash away the lubrication, leaving the ball exposed to rust. A cut tennis ball slid over the top helps keep the grease contained and the hitch clean, saving both maintenance time and messy accidents.

The soft rubber layer also acts as a buffer for the shins. Tow balls sit at an awkward height, and anyone who has accidentally walked into one knows how painful the impact can be. A tennis ball doesn't eliminate the problem, but it makes collisions far less punishing. It's essentially a budget-friendly form of padding.

Visibility is another factor. A bare metal tow ball can be easy to miss in a crowded parking lot. The bright, neon color of a tennis ball makes the hitch stand out, reducing the risk of another driver backing into it. Purpose-made hitch covers are available, but tennis balls are cheap and easy to replace if they wear out. For many truck and trailer owners, the DIY solution just makes sense.