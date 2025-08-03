Should You Grease Your Trailer Hitch Ball? Pros And Cons Explained

Have you had a hard time decoupling your trailer from your hitch lately? Does it seem stuck on the hitch? That might be a sign that the hitch ball needs to be greased.

There are multiple benefits that come from greasing a hitch ball, some of which can fix some issues with your tow hitch. One benefit is that it makes hitching and unhitching a trailer much easier by providing lubrication to the ball. It can also reduce wear and tear on the hitch, helping it to last longer, because of the thin layer of grease that sits between the ball and the socket reducing the abrasion that happens from metal rubbing against metal. In addition, the lack of metal rubbing against metal has the added benefit of a quieter towing experience. That layer of grease can also help protect the ball against rust and corrosion.

Trailer hitch grease can be found on Amazon and box stores like Home Depot. Popular brands of trailer hitch grease include Reese Towpower, AGS Trailer & Hitch, and 3-In-One Trailer Hitch Gel Lube – but there are a few things you should know before you pick up a can. Here are some of the pros and cons to keep in mind before you apply grease your trailer hitch.