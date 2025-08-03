Should You Grease Your Trailer Hitch Ball? Pros And Cons Explained
Have you had a hard time decoupling your trailer from your hitch lately? Does it seem stuck on the hitch? That might be a sign that the hitch ball needs to be greased.
There are multiple benefits that come from greasing a hitch ball, some of which can fix some issues with your tow hitch. One benefit is that it makes hitching and unhitching a trailer much easier by providing lubrication to the ball. It can also reduce wear and tear on the hitch, helping it to last longer, because of the thin layer of grease that sits between the ball and the socket reducing the abrasion that happens from metal rubbing against metal. In addition, the lack of metal rubbing against metal has the added benefit of a quieter towing experience. That layer of grease can also help protect the ball against rust and corrosion.
Trailer hitch grease can be found on Amazon and box stores like Home Depot. Popular brands of trailer hitch grease include Reese Towpower, AGS Trailer & Hitch, and 3-In-One Trailer Hitch Gel Lube – but there are a few things you should know before you pick up a can. Here are some of the pros and cons to keep in mind before you apply grease your trailer hitch.
Greasing a trailer hitch ball has its downsides
Ironically, while grease can help a hitch ball to last longer, it can also do the opposite by causing wear and tear on the hitch ball. How so? Dirt and other particles can stick to grease. If these particles are pushed on to the ball when hitched to your trailer, the rubbing can cause damage.
Another issue is over greasing a ball hitch. When an excessive amount of grease is applied to a ball, it will trap even more containments and could potentially cause the socket to move more than expected. This can be avoided by applying a thin layer over the ball – just enough to allow the socket to freely swing.
Finally, of course, there's the mess. It's always a possibility of getting grease on your shirt or pants. It's not easy to get grease stains out of clothes, as anyone who has tried can attest to. Make sure to be apply the grease with care, not using too much at once.
How to keep the dirt off
If you've decided to add some lubrication to your trailer hitch, first apply a thin layer of grease to the hitch ball while making sure to get it into all of the crevices. You may want to use a clean brush or rag for the application. It's a good idea to protect your hands by wearing gloves, especially nitrite gloves, which work well for this purpose.
You can keep your ball hitch from accumulating dirt and particles by cleaning the grease off when not in use. You might also think about investing in a hitch cover to protect the hitch ball. Alternatively, just cut a hole into a tennis ball and use it as a cover. Instead of trailer hitch grease, some have recommended using products that are more resistant to dirt, like candle wax, bees wax, or multipurpose dry lock lube. You will definitely want to clean the hitch thoroughly every time before greasing it — the last thing you want to do is to trap dirt and particles under the grease.
So, yes, it is a good idea to grease your trailer hitch ball before use. Doing so can help it to last longer and improve your towing experience. Just be sure not to over grease it and keep it clean of dirt and other particles.