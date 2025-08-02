Yes, You Can Flip Your Tow Hitch Upside Down. Here's Why You Might Want To
It can be frustrating to come across the perfect trailer for your needs, only to find out that its hitch coupler is just a little too high to be level with your vehicle's hitch ball. Towing a trailer with its front tilted down can cause a lot of problems — but what if you just flipped the tow hitch arm so that it curved upwards and gave your hitch ball a little more height? Is that safe?
In fact, many hitches are designed to do just that, though you will want to check with the manufacturer to make sure. Most ball mounts are installed in a drop position, meaning that the mount is curved downward. Generally, these hitches can be flipped so that the ball mount curves upwards in the rise position. The hitch ball will also need to be taken out and reattached so that it still points upwards.
Flipping your tow hitch upside down can also change its weight rating, so you'll want to check that out, as well. Still, this can be an effective way of making your trailer level with your tow vehicle, or at least closer to level, which is important for a safe tow experience. Even better, it's very easy to do — in most cases.
So, you can flip your tow hitch upside down, but should you?
The importance of making your trailer level with your tow vehicle cannot be overstated. It is first and foremost a safety issue. Weight on a trailer that is not level will not be evenly distributed, and that can cause fishtailing and excessive swaying. Towing unevenly distributed weight is also dangerous because it can cause undue pressure on an axle or tire, and no one wants to experience a busted trailer axle or blown-out trailer tire while driving down the road.
Then there's the effect on your tow vehicle when it is not level with your trailer. A trailer that is pointed down in front can push the rear of the tow vehicle down, raising the front of the vehicle. This will make steering and maintaining control much more difficult.
So, if flipping your tow hitch will level your trailer with your tow vehicle, then yes, you should do it — as long as the manufacturer indicates the tow hitch is designed to be operated in the rise position. To flip your tow hitch, remove the hitch pin from the receiver tube, take the shank of the ball mount out, flip it over and re-insert it so that the holes line up with the receiver tube. Reinsert the hitch pin, then remove the hitch ball from the ball mount. Re-install the hitch ball on the now top side of the mount so that the ball is pointing upwards.
Some caveats and alternatives
It is always important to know how much weight your hitch can handle, how much weight your truck can tow, and how much weight your trailer can carry. Flipping your tow hitch upside down may change how much weight it is rated for. The manufacturer can tell you whether this is the case.
There is also the possibility that flipping your tow hitch upside down will make the hitch too high, causing the back of your trailer to tilt down. This can reduce your clearance, increase wear and tear, and most importantly, cause safety issues. A flipped hitch can also make it hard to open the tailgate of your tow vehicle. If you're not careful, you could end up denting your tailgate door. Otherwise, you might have to remove your ball mount every time you want to open the tailgate.
What if flipping your tow hitch upside down doesn't give you the height you need to be level? You might need to look into getting a hitch ball extension, which will give your hitch ball some increased height. Another option is an adjustable hitch ball mount, which can be adjusted to various heights. Companies that sell these products include Curt, Husky, Weigh-Safe, Blue Ox, and ACI.
The important thing is to be safe. Make sure your trailer and tow vehicle are as level as possible. Don't exceed the weight ratings of your hitch, vehicle, or trailer, and, of course, always drive with caution as you tow your trailer down the road.