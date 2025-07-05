Body Lift Vs. Suspension Lift: What's The Difference Between These Two Truck Mods?

If you've been considering lifting your pickup truck or body-on-frame SUV, know that some people won't like your taste in mods. Personal taste aside, you've probably heard tell of multiple ways to score that sky-high stance.

Suspension lifts elevate the entire vehicle and increase various clearances for off-roading. Meanwhile, body lifts simply space a vehicle's body higher off its frame, leaving the chassis at stock ride height. Body lifts accomplish this trick by replacing the stock body mount bushings with a much taller hockey puck-like spacer. Common sizes for body lift spacers range from approximately one to three inches and kits include the necessary longer body bolts.

So if body lifts leave a truck's frame at stock height, what's the point? They're mostly for looks and the ability to fit larger tires, which actually does increase ground clearance. For example, a two inch taller diameter tire increases ground clearance by one inch. Body lifts are less expensive to purchase and get installed than suspension lifts. They also maintain a vehicle's stock suspension and comfortable ride characteristics. In addition, the center of gravity remains lower by elevating only the body and not the entire body-on-frame assembly, which can result in better handling versus a suspension-lifted truck.