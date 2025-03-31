This Lifted NA Is One Of My New Favorite Miatas

Mazda Miatas are very good for a lot of things. They're great daily drivers, great track cars, even great for drifting if you really know your way around that short wheelbase. But, like anything that does well in competition, a meta emerges — you need these coilovers, this suspension setup, this weight reduction, this limited-slip rear end. The paths laid out before a Miata owner are well-trodden, and require little creativity to follow.

Luckily for those of us with joy left in our hearts, not every Miata has to be so serious. Some owners care not what the greater car community has decided are appropriate use cases for the MX-5, and instead build their Mazda as they see fit. There are still Miata owners out there willing to jack an NA up on off-road tires, slap a turbo on the intake and feed it with a snorkel, and clamp a roof rack to the ever-so-sought-after OEM hardtop, and for that we should all be thankful.