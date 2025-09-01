Gas Vs. Diesel RVs: The Pros & Cons Of Each Fuel Type

If you're like a lot of folks, you may have been pretty surprised at the final tally the first time you filled up your Class A RV. Some of those monsters have gas tanks with a 150-gallon capacity. If you're driving a gas-powered RV, you might be wondering if it would be worth it to trade it in for a diesel, since diesel pushers normally get better gas mileage.

It's pretty common to see experienced full-timers "upgrade" from gas to diesel, especially as they move into bigger rigs. Reasons for this can vary, but those bigger Class A rigs are where you more commonly find diesel engines. After an RVer has spent years on the road, they may find they could do with a few more comforts, more room to move around in, or they've just accumulated more stuff. A bigger RV just better suits their needs. Then there's the difference in performance. Diesel engines typically last longer and are more powerful. They also have greater towing capacity and better performance going up and down mountain roads. As an RVer's setup expands to include a towed car or boat, it makes sense to look at diesel RVs.

First-time RV buyers, on the other hand, are often drawn to gas RVs by the initial sticker price. Diesel RVs are more expensive than gas-driven RVs in the same class, sometimes a lot more expensive, as in $100,000 or more. When you factor in how much more expensive the average diesel repair is compared to those done on an ICE RV, the gas-driven option can be especially appealing to the budget-conscious. And that's why it's important to sit down and figure out your RV needs and total budget before choosing between a gas or diesel RV.