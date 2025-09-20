Here's How Much A 3-Year-Old Ford Bronco Has Depreciated So Far

The average cost of a brand-new car in the U.S. has been hovering just shy of $50,000 for some time now (via Kelley Blue Book). As such, many people can't afford one. Fortunately, depreciation nearly always plays a part in making new cars much more reasonable just a few years down the road. According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the average new car in the U.S. drops 39% of its value after just three years.

This figure gives us a good baseline for assessing the mighty Ford Bronco. This classic model has since been reinvented with a retro twist. The hype was real for this revitalized classic, and in order to determine if this hype will have a lasting effect, we want to see what a three-year-old Bronco is worth today.

According to CarEdge, a three-year-old Bronco in good condition with an average of 13,500 miles per annum — roughly in line with most Americans' car usage — will depreciate nearly 36%, beating KBB's national average by a 3% margin. Fortunately for Bronco owners, it's not among the fastest depreciating cars out there right now.