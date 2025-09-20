Here's How Much A 3-Year-Old Ford Bronco Has Depreciated So Far
The average cost of a brand-new car in the U.S. has been hovering just shy of $50,000 for some time now (via Kelley Blue Book). As such, many people can't afford one. Fortunately, depreciation nearly always plays a part in making new cars much more reasonable just a few years down the road. According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the average new car in the U.S. drops 39% of its value after just three years.
This figure gives us a good baseline for assessing the mighty Ford Bronco. This classic model has since been reinvented with a retro twist. The hype was real for this revitalized classic, and in order to determine if this hype will have a lasting effect, we want to see what a three-year-old Bronco is worth today.
According to CarEdge, a three-year-old Bronco in good condition with an average of 13,500 miles per annum — roughly in line with most Americans' car usage — will depreciate nearly 36%, beating KBB's national average by a 3% margin. Fortunately for Bronco owners, it's not among the fastest depreciating cars out there right now.
Here's why the Ford Bronco has solid resale value
Some cars depreciate much faster than others for a multitude of reasons, but it all boils down to how desirable the specific model is. If a large number of people want to buy a used model of a particular vehicle, then that car will hold its value well. If the pool of secondhand buyers is slim, however, then supply will outstrip demand, and values will plummet as sellers are forced to drop prices in order to tempt buyers.
The Ford Bronco retaining so much of its value on the used market should come as no surprise. The interior is well-equipped, and its wide range of powertrains can suit an equally wide range of buyers. Everything from the base model's 300-horsepower EcoBoost four-cylinder to the 418-horsepower EcoBoost V6 from the Raptor model we reviewed in 2023 could be motivating used Bronco sales. Whether you're after around-town efficiency or sand-dune dominance, this car is equipped for the job.
Other Bronco highlights include its numerous Wrangler-esque configurations. It can be spec'd with two or four doors, soft or hard tops, and completely removable roof panels. This exclusive personality likely keeps Bronco prices sitting pretty even after three years (or more) on the road.