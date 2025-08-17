Why Does Aston Martin Use Mercedes-AMG V8s Instead Of Building Its Own?

Aston Martin knows a thing or two about building engines. The DB5's inline-6 sings a sensual exhaust note, which James Bond's eardrums can register only because he uses silenced pistols. Early V8 Vantage cars sound like barely restrained tigers attempting to purr. The noise from a V12 Vantage could make Johann Sebastian Bach quit composing, knowing that the greatest sound the human ear will ever experience has already been found.

But listening to the powerful, sharp, opulently stitched new Aston Martin Vantage S (or any post-2017 V8 Aston), you might think it sounds familiar, that perhaps some German influence had snuck in like a few drops of doppelbock in your pint of bitter. That's because Britain's classy GT manufacturer skipped across the Channel to see if it could borrow a cup of AMG from Mercedes. To be clear, the company still makes its own V12s, but Mercedes-AMG generously providing V8s is what makes this possible.

When the DB11 started offering Mercedes-AMG V8 power for the 2018 model year, it wasn't out of the blue. The automakers signed a partnership agreement in 2013 that provided Aston Martin with Mercedes-AMG V8s, electrical tech, and infotainment systems. Top Gear reported that Ian Minards, Aston's product development director, said, "Working with AMG in this way, while, of course, remaining independent and preserving the unique character and style of Aston Martin that has been the mainstay of the company throughout its 100-year history, points to a very bright future."

Yes, "independent," a word that was surely important to Aston Martin after Ford dropped the marque in the laps of some investors in 2007 for $925 million after about 30 years of control. Now Aston Martin wants — and gets — the benefits of shared tech without losing its freedom.