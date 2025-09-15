Aston Martin Is Teaming Up To Make A Stroller, Cue The Jokes
Aston Martin, the British marque best known for DB badges and James Bond cameos, has now entered the world of baby gear. In partnership with UK-based baby brand egg, the automaker has announced the Aston Martin egg3, a stroller line pitched as "where high performance meets parenthood" — whatever that means.
Design cues borrow heavily from the carmaker's playbook; quilted fabrics, honeycomb pattern wheels, leather accents, and each kid cart carries the iconic wings badge — in at least eight different locations. Pricing hasn't been set yet, but with a standard egg3 stroller starting around $1,000, the Aston-badged version will almost certainly follow the example of its petrol-powered cousins — eye-wateringly expensive and proud of it.
And yes, the internet has already asked the important questions — why wasn't this called the Lance Stroller?
Yes, It Comes in Racing Green (and Two Grays)
The Aston Martin egg3 variant comes in a trifecta of colorways: a green and two different shades of gray. Given Aston Martin's massive swath of color options for its cars, these three stroller finishes feel a little underwhelming. Sure, you can pretend your kid is Fernando Alonso as you lap the cul-de-sac in Aston Martin Racing Green, but where's the Liquid Crimson? The Magneto Bronze?
Color matters when your stroller is supposed to channel DBX707 vibes. Aston's director of Brand Diversification, Stefano Saporetti, pitched it with the same flourish you'd expect from a car launch: "Just like the DBX brought performance and versatility to family travel, the new stroller will give parents a stylish, functional and high-quality option—delivering the Aston Martin experience to the whole family."
This Isn't the First Car-Brand Collab
Automotive lifestyle spin-offs aren't new — even in the baby space. Lamborghini partnered with Silver Cross for a stroller, Bentley has a trike-stroller thing, and Mercedes has a whole children's lineup. Ferrari has practically made licensing deals a core business model after all. The Aston stroller sits somewhere between tasteful extension and eyebrow-raising gimmick. It seems functional, well-appointed, and undeniably niche.
Whether it becomes a best-seller or just another funny footnote in Aston Martin history like the Cygnet, one thing is certain: any toddler in one of these will be the only one at daycare who shows up in a ride nicer than the teacher's car.