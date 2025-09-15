Aston Martin Is Teaming Up To Make A Stroller, Cue The Jokes

Aston Martin, the British marque best known for DB badges and James Bond cameos, has now entered the world of baby gear. In partnership with UK-based baby brand egg, the automaker has announced the Aston Martin egg3, a stroller line pitched as "where high performance meets parenthood" — whatever that means.

Design cues borrow heavily from the carmaker's playbook; quilted fabrics, honeycomb pattern wheels, leather accents, and each kid cart carries the iconic wings badge — in at least eight different locations. Pricing hasn't been set yet, but with a standard egg3 stroller starting around $1,000, the Aston-badged version will almost certainly follow the example of its petrol-powered cousins — eye-wateringly expensive and proud of it.

And yes, the internet has already asked the important questions — why wasn't this called the Lance Stroller?