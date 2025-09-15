At $49,000, Will This Custom Supercharged 2021 Ford F-150 Prove A Best Seller?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice F-150 Shorty has a 50-state Whipple supercharger and some factory warranty remaining. Let's see if we can conceive of this 'immaculate' truck's asking price.

According to Russian and Slavic folklore, a Firebird is a mythical creature with feathers that shimmer and glow as if they have been set aflame. Such a creature is featured in a Russian fairy tale about Prince Ivan, a clever hunter, who captures one in his orchard where it was eating golden apples. The Firebird pleads (yes, apparently it speaks) for its release, and offers the Prince a magic feather in return for doing so. Prince Ivan then uses the magic feather to ward off the spells of an evil sorcerer, in an effort to free the thirteen princesses he is holding captive.

The 1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am we looked at last Friday didn't appear quite as exciting or perilous as Prince Ivan's adventures, but with an LS1 under the hood and a six-speed stick behind that, it certainly should offer some thrills. Experiencing those would take more than a magic feather, however, as the seller has set a $26,250 asking price for the car's sale. Most of you noted that such an amount would buy any number of newer, better-performing Camaros or Mustangs, a factor reflected in the 83% No Dice loss our Firebird suffered.