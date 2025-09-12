At $26,250, Could This 1999 Pontiac Trans Am Get A Win By A Nose?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Trans Am eschews the traditional screaming chicken decal on the hood for ram air induction. Low miles and a six-speed stick add to the car's attractions, but will the price tag prove a turn-off?

We have John Z. DeLorean to thank for so much. He gave us the Pontiac GTO, time travel, bold and innovative corporate financing opportunities involving pharmaceuticals, and, perhaps not least, the Chevy Vega.

The bigwigs at General Motors assigned the Vega project to Chevrolet just before DeLorean took over the brand as General Manager. Still, it was John Z. who shepherded the project through to its finish and onto dealer lots. Along the way, he announced that the Vega would be "the highest quality product ever built by Chevrolet." Sadly for DeLorean, that prognostication proved as unreliable as his judgment in corporate financing partners.

We looked at a 1977 Chevy Vega wagon survivor yesterday, and while it still retains the handsome styling that made the car a hit when new, time and some questionable modifications have made it a bit funkier now. That, along with a notable appearance of our old nemesis rust on that bodywork, made for a tough time justifying the seller's $7,500 asking price. In the end, you all thought that asked too much of the car, sending the Vega off in an 85% No dice loss.