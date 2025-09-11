These States Still Allow You To Ride In Truck Beds

If you grew up around those big pickup trucks, chances are you saw a few kids bouncing along in the back — maybe you even did it yourself. For a long time, it was practically a rite of passage in rural America. You'd pile in after a ball game or ride out to the fields on a summer evening, hair whipping around, no one worrying about seat belts or crash ratings. It felt free, almost rebellious. But nostalgia doesn't erase the reality: truck beds were never designed for passengers. As for what states allow it, it really depends.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reminds us that truck beds offer zero crash protection or seat belts, but many states still let adults ride unrestrained back there — they don't seem to care. It has been clear — no seat belts, no protection, and in a collision, the risk of ejection is high. The North Carolina Governor's Highway Safety Program conducted a crash test on riding behind the truck bed, and well, it ain't a pretty result.

So why do some states still allow it? Partly culture, partly practicality. In farming communities, the bed was —and still is — used for hauling workers as much as hay. Lawmakers carved out exemptions to preserve that, and those rules just...stuck. However, as traffic got heavier and vehicles faster, the safety trade-off became harder to ignore. What once looked like a charming slice of Americana now reads more like an accident waiting to happen.