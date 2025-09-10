I know, you're probably thinking, 'how can a CR-V be the most uncomfortable car that Logan has ever owned?' Though it doesn't initially make sense, you have to remember that I am 6-foot-8-inches tall, so it's quite easy for me to be uncomfortable in confined spaces. My CR-V was a great car, and most folks would probably find it to be quite comfortable, but I am not like most folks.

For whatever reason, the front seats in the second-generation CR-V do not slide back very far, so there was only about an inch between my knees and the dashboard, whether I was behind the wheel or in the passenger seat. There was plenty of room for the seats to slide back further before contacting the rear seats, but the front seat tracks are very short which is great for rear-seat passengers, but not great for long-legged drivers. On long drives I had to engage the cruise control and stretch my legs into the passenger footwell in order to give my knees a break from being locked at a 90-degree angle. I loved that car, and I still have a soft spot for second-generation CR-Vs, but even my diminutive Mini Cooper has what feels like twice the legroom behind the wheel. Enough about my long legs though, what's the most uncomfortable car you've ever owned? Sound off in the comments.