Riding In A Towed RV Or Camper Is Illegal In These US States

Who wants to be riding for eight hours in the backseat of a pickup when you could be kicking back in the RV trailer behind it, especially considering how fancy some travel trailers are getting? We have a feeling you wouldn't be asking that if you had ever tried riding in a travel trailer. It's not the safest feeling, and it's pretty easy to get knocked around, especially on sharp curves or bumpy terrain.

Still, some people like to live dangerously. And, like many risky things you can do with a vehicle, riding in a towed RV, such as a travel trailer or 5th wheel, is illegal in some states. About 34 states, like Alabama, New York, and Wyoming, prohibit riding in a moving RV trailer. But eight of those states, like California and South Dakota, allow riding in 5th wheels, under certain conditions. Truck campers are kind of their own thing, since they aren't being towed. They aren't named by the laws in most states, but various laws that restrict riding in pickup beds or require passengers to wear seatbelts could affect the legality of riding in them.

Even if you happen to be in one of those states where riding in an RV trailer happens to be legal, should you really do it, though? Just because you can't get pulled over for something, doesn't mean it's not dangerous. There are a lot of reasons why riding back there is a bad idea, from trailer sway to the lack of seatbelts. And RV trailers are not built to protect passengers in a wreck the way that passenger vehicles are.