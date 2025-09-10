Korean Workers At Hyundai Plant Still Detained As Rescue Flight Delayed

Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained 475 workers last week at an under-construction Hyundai-LG battery plant in Georgia. That number included about 300 South Korean citizens, who had been working for the two South Korean companies, which led South Korean officials to charter a flight to get the group home. That rescue flight was meant to leave September 10, but now there's some unknown issue on the U.S. side preventing the South Koreans from leaving — and forcing them to spend further time in ICE detention.

South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs put out a statement saying that the charter flight had run into unexpected delays on the U.S. side, according to South Korea's JoonAng Daily news. The issue, apparently, lies squarely on the U.S.'s side of the playing field. Being a diplomatic message, there's little in the way of specifics, but it sure seems like South Korea wants its people back ASAP: