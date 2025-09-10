So We're Just Firing Missiles At UFOs Now
Pretty much everything in the United States that can go wrong, is going wrong. We've we've got unchecked climate change, we've got trade war, come on down and get your manmade horrors beyond your comprehension today. But the folks in DC don't want you to ruminate on such things, they're concerned about your stress levels, so they've instead found a new set of keys to jingle in front of our faces: UFO footage, specifically a new clip that purports to show an unidentified flying orb deflecting a missile from a Reaper drone.
The footage, shown by Missouri representative Eric Burlison in a Congressional hearing, was purportedly taken by an MQ9 Reaper drone over the sea off the coast of Yemen. It shows a vaguely spherical object, which is then hit by a missile fired from another Reaper. Burlison seems stunned nearly speechless by the object's continued movement after being hit by the missile, which raises a number of questions about the object, the situation surrounding the missile launch, and Burlison himself.
Give the video a watch
First off, let's talk about what we can clearly see in the video. Lots of people are saying this UFO "deflected" the missile, though it's pretty obvious in the clip that the missile hits. The object appears to break apart after the missile hit, after which point its continued motion may well be the result of momentum. This brings us to the question about Burlison: Did he expect this object to be vaporized? To freeze in midair? What action on the object's part wouldn't be suspicious here?
The more important question, though, is why the United States military fired a missile at an object that is, definitionally, unidentified. They didn't necessarily have to bust out Operation Welcome Wagon, but an unidentified flying object can be any airborne object of unknown provenance — it could be a bird, a plane, David Corenswet. Without context for the video, we have no idea why this object was deemed fit for destruction. Even if it was aliens, do we want that to be the first impression we give?