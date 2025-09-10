So We're Just Firing Missiles At UFOs Now

Pretty much everything in the United States that can go wrong, is going wrong. We've we've got unchecked climate change, we've got trade war, come on down and get your manmade horrors beyond your comprehension today. But the folks in DC don't want you to ruminate on such things, they're concerned about your stress levels, so they've instead found a new set of keys to jingle in front of our faces: UFO footage, specifically a new clip that purports to show an unidentified flying orb deflecting a missile from a Reaper drone.

The footage, shown by Missouri representative Eric Burlison in a Congressional hearing, was purportedly taken by an MQ9 Reaper drone over the sea off the coast of Yemen. It shows a vaguely spherical object, which is then hit by a missile fired from another Reaper. Burlison seems stunned nearly speechless by the object's continued movement after being hit by the missile, which raises a number of questions about the object, the situation surrounding the missile launch, and Burlison himself.