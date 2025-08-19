Roush's First Nissan Collab Is The 2026 Frontier Pro-4X R With A Two-Inch Lift And Öhlins Shocks
Nissan may be in a bit of a precarious financial situation at the moment, but the pursuit of innovation is never-ending, so it must soldier on. This week, Nissan announced 2026 model year updates for the Frontier midsize pickup truck, and among some little tweaks there is a big announcement: the Nissan Frontier Pro-4X R. That R stands for Roush, as in the company known for souping-up various Ford products, and its main upgrade is a set of coilovers that Roush developed in partnership with the Swedish shock absorber wizards at Öhlins.
The upgraded suspension provides a two-inch lift for the Frontier, and are composed of remote reservoir shocks and Roush Red upgraded front upper control arms for enhanced travel and off-road capabilities. The individual Roush parts will be available directly through Roush, or buyers can find already built Frontier Pro-4X Rs starting at $47,960 at Nissan dealerships later this year.
The Roush kit applies on top of Frontier Pro-4Xs
Frontier Pro-4X R pickups start as top trim Pro-4X models, but beyond the new suspension, other upgrades are strictly visual. Pro-4X Rs get titanium-finished 17-inch wheels with a Roush "R" center cap and black lug nuts, a titanium-painted skidplate, and a titanium-painted lower front fascia. They also feature Roush badges on the grille, fenders, tailgate, and embroidered into the front seat headrests. Tires are a big factor in off-roading, and the Pro-4X R comes with the same 265/70 all-terrain tires that come standard on Pro-X and Pro-4X Frontiers.
These additions should serve to make the already capable Frontier into a more off-road oriented machine that's still capable of providing comfortable transport on paved surfaces. It faces stiff competition from the likes of Toyota, Chevrolet, Ford, Honda and GMC who all offer midsize pickups in various degrees of off-road-focused trim choices. The Roush kit adds $4,395 onto the base price of a Frontier Pro-4X, and though the 2026 Frontier is expected to start arriving at dealers later this summer, the Pro-4X R will arrive after.