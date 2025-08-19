Roush's First Nissan Collab Is The 2026 Frontier Pro-4X R With A Two-Inch Lift And Öhlins Shocks

Nissan may be in a bit of a precarious financial situation at the moment, but the pursuit of innovation is never-ending, so it must soldier on. This week, Nissan announced 2026 model year updates for the Frontier midsize pickup truck, and among some little tweaks there is a big announcement: the Nissan Frontier Pro-4X R. That R stands for Roush, as in the company known for souping-up various Ford products, and its main upgrade is a set of coilovers that Roush developed in partnership with the Swedish shock absorber wizards at Öhlins.

The upgraded suspension provides a two-inch lift for the Frontier, and are composed of remote reservoir shocks and Roush Red upgraded front upper control arms for enhanced travel and off-road capabilities. The individual Roush parts will be available directly through Roush, or buyers can find already built Frontier Pro-4X Rs starting at $47,960 at Nissan dealerships later this year.