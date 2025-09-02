Is It Legal To Drive A Truck Without The Bed?

Sure, that reliable pickup truck without a bed looks radical — like a stripped-down chassis cab owned by Skeletor. But is it legal? The law doesn't outright ban bed-less trucks, as long as they still meet basic safety standards: for starters, functioning taillights, turn signals, license plates, and splash guards to stop tire spray. In Texas, for instance, it's not explicitly illegal to drive a truck without a bed, but you'll get dinged if certain parts are exposed, if there's no license plate attached, or if your taillights are MIA.

Arizona dives deeper. The state's law says you can run a bed-less truck, provided it's not in an unsafe condition. That means no exposed mechanicals, loose wiring, or missing guards. Having a splash guard in the truck is an additional state requirement, with or without the bed. Things shift on the federal level: If you modify a new truck by removing the bed, it might count as a full-body alteration requiring updated certification labels since you're no longer rolling with the original factory safety design.

So, while you won't find an officer flipping open a codebook and citing "no truck bed" laws, you will find yourself in hot water if your best-looking pickup truck no longer meets those baseline safety rules. Even if you see plenty of unfinished project trucks cruising around bed-less, most owners only risk it short-term.