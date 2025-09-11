Conan O'Brien Still Loves His Ford Taurus SHO

Conan O'Brien has featured some rather interesting cars, ranging from a rickety old Trabant to a BMW i8 on the autobahn, not to mention the Bugatti Veyron Mouse. But perhaps his most famous ride is his 1992 Ford Taurus SHO, which he bought new and still owns today. On a recent episode of his podcast, "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," he talked about his desire to "get it rehabbed and bring it back."

O'Brien's Taurus has become one of his running jokes over the years. "It would come up a lot of times with celebrities where they would say, 'I just got a new Ferrari or something, what do you drive, Conan?' and I say, '1992 Ford Taurus SHO, Super High Output!' and it would get a laugh. And it would be like, 'No, I'm being honest, that's what I really have." The SHO differed from other... Tauruses? Taurus? Taurii? Anyway, it had a unique 220-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 from Yamaha under the hood, mated to a five-speed manual transmission in early models like O'Brien's. That's a very Jalop ride if I've ever seen one.

The Taurus SHO made regular appearances over the years, with O'Brien leaning hard into it being a cool car that really isn't (even though it really is). He tried to impress Lisa Kudrow with it, and utterly failed. In one segment, he tried to get it insured as one of his most prized possessions. In another, he joked about giving it to Brad Pitt, who proceeded to peel out and, according to the podcast, messed up his clutch in the process. "Brad Pitt f***ed up my Ford Taurus. And who can say that?"