For Ford, SHO Meant Fast — But What Did It Really Stand For?

Ford's Taurus SHO journey started way back in 1989, when the first iteration debuted. Sticking SHO on the back of a Taurus signified it as a performance model, with SHO standing for Super High Output. This was more than just a marketing gimmick, too, as each of the four Taurus SHO generations had the horsepower to match the badge's claims.

First-gen models gave home to a Yamaha-engineered 3.0-liter V6, which was worlds apart from what a typical commuter-spec Taurus would be boasting at the time. Features included dual overhead cams, 24 valves, and a variable-length intake manifold. The SHO V6 boasted an output of 220 horses, alongside 200 lb-ft of torque, which was more than enough for a sporting sedan of the '80s, even if the numbers are a little uninspiring in 2025. Such an output enabled this otherwise perfectly sensible family sedan to complete that all-important zero-to-60 mph dash in just 6.6 seconds, and it would keep on accelerating until it hit a seriously impressive 143 mph. That's 1 mph faster than a period Corvette, no less.

Complimenting the surprisingly surprising V6 lump was a Mazda-designed five-speed manual. It's reported that the powertrain was able to rev up to a heady 8,000 rpm, although the rest of the car was very much still a late '80s Ford, and so the redline was capped at 7,000 rpm. Finishing things off, add-ons like stiffer springs, firmer dampers, thicker anti-roll bars, and harder bushings, ensured the Taurus SHO was more than just a big engine in a place it didn't belong. Elsewhere, upgrades such as unique wheels, performance seats, and subtle cosmetic tweaks completed the look.