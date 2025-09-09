Flying Honda Jumps Six-Lane Highway At Rush Hour

The Honda was driving south on Pine Acres Boulevard. The Sunrise Highway split this road into two sections when it was upgraded to a limited-access highway in the 1970s, according to NYC Roads. This means that Pine Acres Boulevard ends at a T intersection with the Sunrise Highway service road before resuming on the south side. The highway itself sits on top of a steep embankment intended to prevent stray traffic from doing what this Honda did.

This incident could've ended in disaster, like other dashcam videos we've seen, in so many ways. The Honda ran a stop sign and crossed two lanes of service road traffic, which could've stopped it in its tracks in a horrible wreck. It could have crashed into the trees along the embankment, but instead found a path through them that launched it over the Sunrise Highway.

At the 30 mph speed limit of Pine Acres Boulevard, the Honda wouldn't have made it far, but it was clearly going much faster than that to catch air all the way across the highway. It happened just after 5:00 p.m. on a Wednesday, right in the middle of the afternoon rush hour, yet somehow it cleared all six lanes of the highway, plus the service road's two lanes, without slicing any cars in two.