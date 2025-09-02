At $10,000, Is This 1966 Sunbeam Alpine A Smart Bargain?

While it looks like its rip-snorting brother, the Tiger, today's Nice Price or No Dice Sunbeam is its less raucous sibling, the four-cylinder Alpine. Let's see if it's priced to make up for that less-meaner demeanor.

Automakers put a lot of thought into naming their cars and trucks. When a model proves successful, the name enters a pantheon of words more commonly associated with machinery than the original usage. A perfect example of this is "Mustang," which, when mentioned, leads most of us to picture the Ford pony car, not a wild horse of the American Southwest.

It's the same thing within the deep well of musical notations, out of which have been pulled bucketfuls of automotive model names. For many, the names Austin Maestro and Allegro, Honda Beat and Ballade, and many more all conjure up images of cars, not evenings at the orchestra. Interestingly, Allegro was an early contender at Ford for the car that would eventually become the production Mustang. Ford finally got around to leveraging the music milieu when it introduced the Tempo in the 1980s.

The 1993 Ford Tempo GL we looked at yesterday offered sensible transportation and a surprising five-speed manual transmission. At a $2,700 asking, you all didn't miss a beat, giving the Ford a noteworthy 73% Nice Price win.