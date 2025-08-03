When Subaru Killed The EJ Engine (And What Replaced It)

When you think of boxer engines with their flat, horizontally opposed architecture, it's likely that vintage Volkswagens such as the original Beetle spring to mind. Or perhaps Porsche, which named an entire car after that type of engine. But Subaru's affinity for pancake engines goes back a way, too. In 1965, the brand dropped its EA-52, which at 900 cubic centimeters and 55 horsepower was both smaller and less powerful than many modern motorcycle engines.

By 1989, things had improved considerably with the release of the EJ series in North America, which provided the gusto behind some of Subaru's legendary all-wheel drive World Rally Championship cars. For example, the 250-plus horsepower WRX (World Rally Experimental) like this one that Colin McRae drove to three consecutive victories in the mid-late 1990s. Remarkably, the EJ continued in production for longer than some readers have been alive — a whopping 32 years.

Although the 16-valve EJ engine was used in multiple Subarus, including the Forester, Outback, and Legacy, it's perhaps most associated with hopped-up versions for the aforementioned WRX. So when the last Impreza-based WRXs rolled off the assembly line in 2021, it was as good a time as any to retire the venerable EJ. The simple fact is that it was getting increasingly difficult to meet stricter emissions and fuel economy standards with such an old engine, no matter the ease of modding that appealed to enthusiasts.