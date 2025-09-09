These Are The Worst Cars Of The 1990s
The 1990s were a damn good time when it came to cars. It seemed like just about every automaker was on an absolute heater, just putting out legendary stuff, but not everything can be great. Some cars needed to be kind of terrible so we could appreciate how good everything else was. That idea is what led me to the question I asked you all a the end of last week.
I wanted to know what cars you all thought represented the worst the 1990s had to offer. What cars — despite the fact that it was a goldilocks period in the industry — were able to capture that magic? You all offered some great answers, and some of you even backed up my highly controversial take that the correct response is the Ferrari 348. Anyway, we've got everything from crappy economy cars and wannabe sports cars to vans that looked too far into the wrong type of future and badge-engineering jobs gone wrong.
Did your car in the 1990s make the list? If it did, perhaps you should reevaluate the life choices you made during the Clinton Administration. I'm sure Bill did.
Pontiac Sunfire Convertible
The 1995-97 Pontiac Sunfire Convertible had a 49% chance of serious injury for occupants in crash tests at 35 mph.
If that's not the worst car, I don't know what is.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
Cadillac Catera
It would be hard to compile a list of the worst cars of the 1990s that did not at least mention the Cadillac Catera. For most "bad" cars, there is at least one positive thing that could be said about them. I don't think anyone has ever defended the Catera as anything other than a cynical rebadge of an Opel Omega.
Submitted by: Funky Dynamite
BMW 318ti
Base to base price was more expensive than a Nissan 240SX. It was slower, less powerful, and side from the E36 nose, it was an ugly car that looked really cheap inside. Usually when luxury brands delve into bargain price cars it ends up bad except for Porsche Boxster that priced right at Corvette prices and saved the company in the 90s.
Submitted by: Tex
Ford Aspire
My g/f in highschool had one. Super death trap. 60hp automatic and no power steering. I am pretty sure if I tried I could punch a hole in the door. It was a tin can.
Submitted by: TheDuke
The Dustbusters
The 1990s "Dustbuster" minivans — the Chevrolet Lumina APV, Oldsmobile Silhouette, and Pontiac Transport.
Can't remember the last time I have seen one...so ugly, and I think every one of my friends' parents had one. (My family was cool, we had a K5 Blazer for the family vehicle back then!)
Submitted by: Pabst302
Ferrari 348
My vote is also for 348, but from the first-hand experience. I got to take it out for a weekend back in 1995 or 96. The unreliability and general sense of nervousness caused by such a delicate and attention-grabbing car caused a bit of mental breakdown in me, and I could not return it fast enough. I said we took it out for a weekend, but the truth is, we didn't actually even make it to our weekend destination. About 3/4 of the way, we turned around in a hope we'd make it back. It really broke my Ferrari dream.
Submitted by: JBJB
Oldsmobile Cutlass
I nominate the car that my then girlfriend (now wife) drove in the early 00s: A 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera. What a pile of garbage that was. It was astonishing how bad it was compared to an Accord of the same year (supposedly its competition).
Submitted by: Neal Richards
All Geos
Anything Geo. In the '90s, this was the car brand most often mocked as the unofficial ride of every pizza delivery driver.
Submitted by: Speed Racer
Buick Regal
The Buick Regals of the 90's (well probably most Buicks). Sure, they had the 3800 in a lot of them and were so reliable and bulletproof most are still on the road today. And comfortable.
BUT – as a young enthusiast that was the absolute worst definition of a grandma car. One I was asked to move didn't even have a light switch, it was so dumbed down for old people who couldn't figure out how to operate them.
Submitted by: cintocrunch1
Chevy Cavalier
Chevy Cavalier, mostly because an ex-girlfriend drove one.
Submitted by: BloggyMcBlogBlog
Plymouth Prowler
If Miata is always the answer, than the 180 degree opposite answer has to be the Plymouth Prowler. And yes, it's a natural for this list.
Submitted by: BuddyS