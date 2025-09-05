What Was The Worst Car Of The 1990s?
For a lot of folks, the 1990s were a golden age for cars. It was that sweet spot where we started getting a lot of modern safety features and more forced induction, before the infiltration of screens had taken hold and cars were still relatively light and free of driver-assist systems, but they weren't the unreliable carbureted death traps everyone had to deal with in the '80s and earlier. Still, some cars managed to suck, and that's my inspiration for today's question.
I want to know what you all think the worst car of the 1990s was. In a world where just about every automaker seemed to be on top of its game, which ones weren't able to keep up with the times? What car should have been far better than it was, given the time it was created? There are probably more cars to choose from than you initially think.
My choice
Folks, I know this isn't going to be popular, but for me it's the Ferrari 348. Listen, I know it came out in '89, but it spent the majority of its production run for sale in the 1990s, and it spent the majority of that time being generally disliked by consumers and journalists and being upstaged by the far better driving, better looking and more reliable Acura NSX.
Ferrari clearly knew it had a dud on its hands because it revised the car just a couple of years after it entered the market. Hell, it completely scrapped it and started over with the far-superior Ferrari F355 in 1995.
I know there are technically worse cars that existed in the 1990s. Stuff like the Plymouth Breeze and Chevy Lumina aren't world-beaters, and they aren't better than a Ferrari, but they're better at their intended purpose than the 348 was at its. Mull it over. Think on it. Let me know your thoughts down below.