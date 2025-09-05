What Was The Worst Car Of The 1990s?

For a lot of folks, the 1990s were a golden age for cars. It was that sweet spot where we started getting a lot of modern safety features and more forced induction, before the infiltration of screens had taken hold and cars were still relatively light and free of driver-assist systems, but they weren't the unreliable carbureted death traps everyone had to deal with in the '80s and earlier. Still, some cars managed to suck, and that's my inspiration for today's question.

I want to know what you all think the worst car of the 1990s was. In a world where just about every automaker seemed to be on top of its game, which ones weren't able to keep up with the times? What car should have been far better than it was, given the time it was created? There are probably more cars to choose from than you initially think.