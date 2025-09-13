Why Do Some F1 Drivers Start From The Pit Lane?

F1 cars are technological tours de force that leave many people scratching their heads about how everything works. Sometimes, though, the Formula 1 rules and regulations themselves cause confusion, given the myriad laws that govern the sport. One group of rules that newer fans may not know cover why some F1 cars start the race from the pit lane instead of the start grid, and how they have to line up there.

Drivers starting from the pits may have been told to do so due to them violating certain rules and regulations, while some choose to do it to gain an advantage if they've qualified poorly. Still, while a handful of drivers have won races after starting from the back of the grid, no one has ever won from the pit lane. The most notable performance came from Sebastian Vettel at the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when he started from the pit lane and finished third, the same season he won his third drivers' championship.

What are a few reasons for F1 drivers starting from the pit lane? Let's have a look.