Are Highway Miles Really Any Better For Your Car?

Think of "highway mileage" versus "city mileage" this way: Is a 40-year-old who smokes, eats only cheese, and has never showered in better health than a 60-year-old who rides his bike to buy fresh veggies from the farmer's market every day? There you go. How you care for your car (or your body) determines what it looks like in 10 years. Highway miles put less strain on your vehicle, so comparing, say, a car with 50,000 city miles to one with 100,000 highway miles might surprise someone just looking at the numbers. The vehicle living its life sedately cruising the highway will likely be in better shape.

But this article is longer than a single paragraph, and that's because we now have to go beyond the "what" and delve into the "why" of highway and city mileage, like Simon Sinek 15 years ago explaining the reason Apple had great ads. Let's begin with the most obvious aspect of the comparison. When you're cruising along on the highway, yes, you're racking up miles quickly. If you drive 70 or above, that's more than a mile a minute. But the amount of power required to maintain that speed is hilariously low.

When we asked our readers how much horsepower you really need, the lowest response was "90." The thing is, you only need about 40 hp to maintain 70 mph. Where power comes in handy is during acceleration, and that's where the strain on the engine, clutch, transmission, differential, and the rest of the drivetrain comes into play. When driving in a city, you route torque loads through the drive wheels every time you pull away from a stop. For highway driving, you only have to get up to speed once.