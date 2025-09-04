What's Your Routine When You Get Into Your Car?
As car enthusiasts, we often have a special affinity for our cars and the act of driving. We tend to take better care of our cars than the average person, we do what we can to keep them clean inside and out, we keep up on maintenance, and most of us have some mechanical sympathy. As a car enthusiast, then, what's your routine or ritual when you get into your car? Are you someone who has to turn off your car's automatic start/stop function first and flick the drive mode selector into Sport before setting off, or maybe you hop in and drive away as rapidly as possible. We want to know what you do when you first plop your butt down in your seat.
Folks say that modern cars don't need to warm up before you take off driving, including some of our own writers, but I still always wait to let my car's idle speed drop after a cold start. Do you? Let us know in the comments!
Here's my routine
Every time I get into my car, I hit the start toggle, then immediately buckle my seatbelt as fast as possible in a little game I play where I try to see how few chimes it takes for me to buckle my seatbelt. Once I buckle up, I usually plug my phone in, select my music and set up my directions, and push the button to unfold my wing mirrors, which I habitually fold when I park. After that, I wait until the revs drop to the normal idle speed, and then I release the parking brake and set off on my drive.
I have trouble understanding the people who sit down, start their car, shift into gear, and go within a few seconds. I have a friend who seems to sit down, start his car and shift into reverse before I even get my other leg into his truck, then he buckles his seatbelt and finds his music and such once he's already set off. That kind of thing boggles my mind, but what about you? What's your routine when you first get into your car? Let us know down below.