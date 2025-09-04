What's Your Routine When You Get Into Your Car?

As car enthusiasts, we often have a special affinity for our cars and the act of driving. We tend to take better care of our cars than the average person, we do what we can to keep them clean inside and out, we keep up on maintenance, and most of us have some mechanical sympathy. As a car enthusiast, then, what's your routine or ritual when you get into your car? Are you someone who has to turn off your car's automatic start/stop function first and flick the drive mode selector into Sport before setting off, or maybe you hop in and drive away as rapidly as possible. We want to know what you do when you first plop your butt down in your seat.

Folks say that modern cars don't need to warm up before you take off driving, including some of our own writers, but I still always wait to let my car's idle speed drop after a cold start. Do you? Let us know in the comments!