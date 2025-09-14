These 10 Cars Aren't Toyotas, But They Run On Toyota Power

Toyota has a reputation for building engines that last. The Corolla has proved it generation after generation at the economy end, while legends like the Mk IV Supra carry the torch for performance. Those powertrains have earned a mythic status for being both bulletproof and boring at once. However, plenty of cars without a Toyota badge are hiding Toyota internals. Some are obvious corporate mashups, others are badge-engineered oddities, and a few are straight-up weird.

Automakers of every size have leaned on Toyota's hardware, whether for reliability, hybrid know-how, or simply a shortcut to get a model into showrooms. That's how the industry ended up with everything from a Yaris in Mazda clothes to an Aston Martin city car with Toyota DNA. Even Lotus, a brand famous for exotic lightweight sports cars, turned to a Toyota V6 to keep the Evora alive.

It doesn't stop there. These collaborations span hatchbacks, sports cars, and bizarre rebadges. Some made business sense, others did not, and a couple became cult curiosities. Love them or hate them, they all prove the same thing — Toyota engines just don't die.