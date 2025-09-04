Ferrari To Race 1975-Inspired Livery At Monza To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Niki Lauda's First F1 Title

Scuderia Ferrari's 2025 F1 season has been disappointing so far, with no wins and only five podium finishes to date. The Italian team is now looking to celebrate past glory to keep the tifosi ecstatic for Monza. Ferrari will run its cars in a throwback livery at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Niki Lauda's 1975 World Drivers' Championship with the team. The '70s-inspired paint job will also be paired with race suits and team gear visually reminiscent of the era.

The current Ferrari SF-25s will be painted in the same shade of red as the title-winning 312T. The cars won't be sprouting the same tall airboxes seen during the 1975 season, but they will feature white engine covers. Ferrari even matched a few of the more minor details from the 1975 machine, including the black number decals on the covers, the script driver names on the sidepods, and even the wheel covers painted to match the 1970s wheel rims. The only way the livery could be improved is by including era-inspired sponsor logos, but I don't think AWS was around in 1975.