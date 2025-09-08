The New Subaru Outback Taillights Hide A Handy Ruler

The 2026 Subaru Outback includes some adventure-friendly upgrades, like an upsized rear cargo space for packing more gear. Of course, that extra room is possible thanks to the Outback's boxier exterior, which has been polarizing, to say the least. Yet the trade-off between adding room and removing the Outback's traditional, wagon-esque style at least provides a measurable benefit. It's a different story with the new taillights, which also work as a measuring device.

There are definitely regular graduations across the taillights that make them look a bit like rulers. Plus, you could use them for Subaru-type things like measuring a fish you caught while camping or comparing the size of screws at the hardware store, and gardeners can turn to them to help space out their plantings. However, the markings aren't spaced out properly for either inches or centimeters. Then there's the fact that the taillights have a gentle curve to them where they turn the corner into the bodyside of the vehicle. The taillight markings don't seem to compensate for this, so you can't really use the whole length of the lights for measuring, either.

Now, the Outback is scheduled to go on sale later this year, and at that point, you could conceivably take out your own ruler, apply it to the taillight markings, and memorize how they compare to your preferred system of measurement before you put them to use. Or perhaps it's time for the world to convert to Subimeters.