What Car Would You Be Okay Losing To Tariffs?

The United States is all-in on instituting new tariffs against our trade partners, and that approach to international trade doesn't seem to be changing any time soon. Imported vehicles are going to get more expensive, and some of them may simply lose the ability to compete in the American market. If tariffs reach a truly untenable point, where automakers can no longer justify keeping some models in the United States, which cars would you not shed a tear to see go?

The rules here are simple. A car can be from either a domestic or foreign automaker, but the car itself has to manufactured outside the U.S. of A. — the Chrysler Pacfica is fair game, as it's made in Canada, but no Volkswagen Atlases or BMW X5s. Out of every foreign-built car on the United States market today, which would you be most okay with losing to our latest, dumbest trade war?