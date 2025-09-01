What Car Would You Be Okay Losing To Tariffs?
The United States is all-in on instituting new tariffs against our trade partners, and that approach to international trade doesn't seem to be changing any time soon. Imported vehicles are going to get more expensive, and some of them may simply lose the ability to compete in the American market. If tariffs reach a truly untenable point, where automakers can no longer justify keeping some models in the United States, which cars would you not shed a tear to see go?
The rules here are simple. A car can be from either a domestic or foreign automaker, but the car itself has to manufactured outside the U.S. of A. — the Chrysler Pacfica is fair game, as it's made in Canada, but no Volkswagen Atlases or BMW X5s. Out of every foreign-built car on the United States market today, which would you be most okay with losing to our latest, dumbest trade war?
My pick is the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Plenty of the cheaper imported models on our shores would be a shame to lose, if only because the price of new cars is already so out of reach for so many people. But the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross isn't the cheapest car in the company's lineup — it actually sits dead center of Mitsubishi's offerings in terms of price. With less-expensive options available from the same dealer, and nicer alternatives for those who want to shell out, the Eclipse Cross would be the car I'd be most okay losing to our dumb foreign policy.
My pick for a car to sacrifice at the altar of tariffs is the Mitsubishi Eclipse cross, but what's yours? Any current model that's manufactured outside of the United States is eligible. If we're lucky, maybe automakers will take these responses as a sort of sacrificial anode — culling the less-interesting models and keeping the cool stuff available on our shores. Leave your answers below, and we'll collect our favorites later in the week.