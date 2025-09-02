13 Ways To Stop Vibration On Motorcycle Handlebars
It's not so much a problem with newer motorcycles, but if you've ever ridden an older bike or are currently riding a used one, you've probably felt the dreaded handlebar vibration. It usually shows up at higher speeds, around 55 mph. The first time you felt it, you were likely worried that something was seriously wrong with your bike. Some vibration, especially on older motorcycles, is inevitable. Engine vibrations have to go somewhere, and that "somewhere" typically includes the handlebars. But more serious vibrations, known as speed wobbles, can be prevented with proper maintenance or the right repairs.
Speed wobbles and handlebar vibrations can indicate that something is wrong, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a serious problem. It could just be that your tires aren't properly inflated. Maybe your wheels aren't aligned or balanced. You might need to redistribute some weight, or it could just be a loose bolt somewhere.
You should try to find the cause, though. It could be a more serious issue, like a suspension problem or an engine mount coming loose. You might also have wheel bearings that are wearing out. Those issues are not hard to fix, but could cause real problems if they are not addressed. It's not just damage to your bike that you should be worried about. Speed wobbles can lead to a serious accident, as can a tire that suddenly goes flat, and prolonged vibration can actually contribute to carpal tunnel syndrome.
4 ways to prevent handlebar vibrations with maintenance
Have you checked your tire pressure lately? Tire pressure can change as the outdoor temperature goes up and down. And, you may need to adjust the pressure if you have a passenger on your bike. So, you'll want to check it regularly. Keeping your tire pressure at the right psi (28-40 for street tires) will help reduce vibration. Just make sure to check with the manufacturer of your tires for the proper pressure.
Just like a car's wheels, the wheels on your bike need to be balanced and properly aligned. Wheels that aren't balanced or aligned can cause vibration that you will feel through the handlebars. So, make sure your tires are aligned and balanced whenever new ones are installed.
You'll also want to check your tires regularly. Make sure that tires are replaced when the tread becomes worn. Check for nails and other objects stuck in your tires as well. Worn or damaged tires can be a source of vibration. Regular tune-ups will help prevent handlebar vibration as well. Just make sure that a check of the engine mounts and suspension components is part of the tune-up. Loose parts can easily add to handlebar vibration.
5 repairs that can fix handlebar vibration
Steering head bearings are common culprits when it comes to motorcycle handlebar vibration. Repairing them could cost anywhere from $255 to $520 plus parts. But if you are an intrepid DIYer, you could attempt this project on your own. The same goes for wheel bearings on motorcycles. Popping wheelies, riding through water, off-roading, and overloading your bike with luggage can all cause undue wear on your wheel bearings. This is something to check out if your handlebars start to vibrate.
How long has it been since you replaced the shocks on your bike? Handlebar vibration could be a result of worn-out suspension components. So, get those springs and shocks checked out if you feel your bike shaking. Engine mounts and bolts can shake loose over time. This isn't a defect; road vibration causes stress on mechanical parts and can eventually work bolts loose. Make sure to check and tighten all engine bolts if you start to feel handlebar vibration. These are all jobs some riders can handle themselves, but sometimes it's worth it to have a professional work on your motorcycle.
Do you feel vibration mostly when you come to a stop? That could be the brake rotors wearing out. The cost to replace motorcycle rotors runs on average from $524 and $702. Maybe you've picked one of these causes and have decided to fix the problem yourself. But throwing parts at your bike until the vibration goes away can get expensive. You might think about taking your bike into a shop just to get the problem properly diagnosed.
5 other ways to stop handlebar vibrations
Handlebar dampeners can help reduce vibration. Also known as bar end weights, work by absorbing the vibration so that the rider doesn't feel it. We should note, though, that this measure, like the next few fixes, only relieves the symptom without addressing the cause of handlebar vibration. Installing handlebar grips can help reduce vibration as well. Grips make holding the handlebars more comfortable and sometimes offer more control. But again, they don't address the root cause of serious vibrations. Aftermarket handlebar mounts, especially on dirt bikes, present another option to reduce vibration. These products often use rubber to reduce vibration and twisting. There are several brands of mounts, so you might want to do some comparison shopping.
Handlebar inserts can help reduce vibration, as well. They absorb the vibrations so that your hands don't feel them. These can be made from gel, as well as brass with elastomer expansion joints. Gloves are also used by many riders. They help to reduce the vibration felt by your hands and reduce fatigue. They're something to think about, considering the impact continued vibration can have on your hands. Besides, motorcycle gear like gloves can also help protect your wrists in an accident.
None of these products address the source of motorcycle handlebar vibrations, but only address the symptom. If handlebar vibrations become severe or more intense than usual, check out your bike or get it checked out by a professional mechanic. It's better to address any problems right away before they get worse.
What to do and what not to do during a speed wobble
Panic is a normal reaction if you're your bike suddenly starts to shake while you're riding down the Interstate. But panicking will only make the situation worse. Stay calm and try to take back control of your bike without overcorrecting. You may have the urge to clench both brake levers as quickly as you can and come to a screeching halt. Of course, coming to a sudden stop on a motorcycle often causes disaster, especially at high speeds. Try to slow to a stop gradually, and don't grab both brake levers. Only apply the rear brakes (and do it slowly), not the front ones. Strong handlebar vibrations and speed wobbles typically happen when the front tire has lost traction, and applying the front brakes can make the situation worse.
Lean forward on the bike to shift your weight toward the front. This will put more weight on the front tire, which will help it grab the road better. Don't pull the clutch and, of course, do not speed up. You may find yourself with a death grip on the handlebars. Again, this is a natural reaction, but it will work against you, especially as you try to decelerate and brake. So, grip the handlebars loosely as you gradually try to come to a stop along the side of the road.
Prevention is the best strategy when it comes to severe handlebar vibration. Keep your bike maintained and remember to check the engine mounts from time to time. Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Ride safely and avoid potholes. Wear the right motorcycle gear for safety, just in case. And if you do start feeling strong vibrations, especially speed wobbles, take your bike to a mechanic.