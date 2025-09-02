13 Ways To Stop Vibration On Motorcycle Handlebars

It's not so much a problem with newer motorcycles, but if you've ever ridden an older bike or are currently riding a used one, you've probably felt the dreaded handlebar vibration. It usually shows up at higher speeds, around 55 mph. The first time you felt it, you were likely worried that something was seriously wrong with your bike. Some vibration, especially on older motorcycles, is inevitable. Engine vibrations have to go somewhere, and that "somewhere" typically includes the handlebars. But more serious vibrations, known as speed wobbles, can be prevented with proper maintenance or the right repairs.

Speed wobbles and handlebar vibrations can indicate that something is wrong, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a serious problem. It could just be that your tires aren't properly inflated. Maybe your wheels aren't aligned or balanced. You might need to redistribute some weight, or it could just be a loose bolt somewhere.

You should try to find the cause, though. It could be a more serious issue, like a suspension problem or an engine mount coming loose. You might also have wheel bearings that are wearing out. Those issues are not hard to fix, but could cause real problems if they are not addressed. It's not just damage to your bike that you should be worried about. Speed wobbles can lead to a serious accident, as can a tire that suddenly goes flat, and prolonged vibration can actually contribute to carpal tunnel syndrome.