Everything You Need To Know Before You Ride A Motorcycle With A Passenger

It's a nice thought, isn't it? You and a significant other, pressed against each other atop your bike, cruising into parts unknown as the sun sets behind you. The two of you melding with the machine, the way you already do yourself on your solo rides — the only real solution to the three-body problem that exists. Remember, though, that bikes aren't just the romance. They're mechanical beings, with peculiarities and dangers not present in cars. In fact, cars are often the cause of many of our worries. So, when getting ready for that first couples' ride, how should you and your pillion prepare?

You and your passenger will have to make some adjustments, both before you get out on the bike and once you're on it. Your gear, your bike, and your style of riding all have to be taken into account: Don't leave anything as an afterthought. You're responsible for your pillion out there, so you want to be as prepared as you possibly can to ensure their experience is as fun, safe, and repeatable — after all, why take someone out if not to introduce them to the joy of motorcycling?