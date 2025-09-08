Should You Cross Your Trailer Safety Chains? The Pros And Cons

Sigh. Yes, of course you should cross your trailer's safety chains under its tongue, if possible. That's the way they're intended to be used, and in fact, it's the law in many areas. If we left the answer at that, however, this would be the shortest Jalopnik article ever, so let's take a deeper peek at the how and why behind trailer chain best practices.

Safety chains can be found on towables of all types, such as camping trailers, boat trailers, or U-Haul's new supersized car hauler. Their obvious function is to keep the trailer attached to its tow vehicle in the event that the primary coupling method fails. For example, if there's a breakage or accidental uncoupling between your vehicle's hitch ball and the trailer's coupler, the trailer will stay linked to the tow vehicle while you move to a safe area, like the road's shoulder.

Seems simple enough, right? Trailers typically have a safety chain located on each side of the coupler, with a corresponding hole or loop on the vehicle's hitch. It might be tempting to just hook each safety chain to the loop directly in front of it — that would, after all, keep the trailer attached to the vehicle if the hitch ball/coupler connection fails. But it doesn't take into account that the coupler could fall between the chains and contact the pavement, creating a dangerous, out-of-control hazard. Put simply, crossing your safety chains in an "X" pattern provides a cradle to catch the coupler.