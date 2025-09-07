Billy Joel Never Bought That Cadillac-Ac-Ac-Ac, But His Actual Collection Is Pretty Unusual

I don't mean to imply that this article is an excuse to share that meme of the Cadillac sign flickering with Billy Joel singing "Cadilac-ac-ac-ac" from "Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)" overtop. I mean to say that explicitly. That meme is perfection.

Oh, also there's a rumor that Joel owns a 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz thanks to a blog from Octagon Insurance, which likewise claims Joel owns a Porsche 911 Turbo, a Lexus LS 600hL, a Range Rover, and a Ford Model A. While it's an awesome "What Should Be In Your Five-Car Garage" argument, I couldn't find corroborating sources.

So I emailed the woman who's been Joel's publicist for the longest time, Claire Mercuri, to ask if it was accurate. She responded, "I checked with Billy, and he said: Most of this article is incorrect. He never owned a 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz. Thanks for fact-checking, Paul." I kid-squealed, knowing that I was directly responsible for someone rousting Billy Joel out of his well-deserved respite just to ask him about his car collection. Then I looked into the actual cars he owns.

(On a sad note, Joel suffers from a brain disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), which forced the closure of Billy Joel's 20th Century Cycles. Thankfully, NPH is reversible when caught early and Joel's daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, told USA Today he's "sharp as a tack.")