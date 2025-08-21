No, the Piano Man hasn't lost his reason. The same medical issue that has made Billy Joel cancel all his concerts is also forcing him to sell his vast motorcycle collection, according to ABC News. He will also be Movin' Out from 20th Century Cycles, his personal motorcycle shop that was open to the public for free on weekends.

A few months ago, Joel was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a buildup of fluid in the brain that causes balance and cognitive issues. These skills are crucial to riding a motorcycle as well as performing on stage, so when doctors told him he needed to stop, he said, "You May Be Right." People reports that he has chosen not to renew his lease at his Oyster Bay, New York, shop where he's kept and maintained his collection of more than 75 motorcycles since 2010.

Joel's collection is All About Soul, specifically the aesthetic of motorcycles from the 1940s through the 1960s, which he feels has been missing from modern machines For the Longest Time. That's Not Her Style. A true rider, Joel is not loyal to any one brand, with examples from Harley-Davidson, Indian, Triumph, Ducati, Moto Guzzi, and even a 1952 Vincent Rapide in his collection. He even has a recreation of the Harley-Davidson cafe racer he was riding when he got hit by a car running a red light in 1982.