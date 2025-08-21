Billy Joel Closing 20th Century Cycles, Selling Collection Due To Brain Disorder
No, the Piano Man hasn't lost his reason. The same medical issue that has made Billy Joel cancel all his concerts is also forcing him to sell his vast motorcycle collection, according to ABC News. He will also be Movin' Out from 20th Century Cycles, his personal motorcycle shop that was open to the public for free on weekends.
A few months ago, Joel was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a buildup of fluid in the brain that causes balance and cognitive issues. These skills are crucial to riding a motorcycle as well as performing on stage, so when doctors told him he needed to stop, he said, "You May Be Right." People reports that he has chosen not to renew his lease at his Oyster Bay, New York, shop where he's kept and maintained his collection of more than 75 motorcycles since 2010.
Joel's collection is All About Soul, specifically the aesthetic of motorcycles from the 1940s through the 1960s, which he feels has been missing from modern machines For the Longest Time. That's Not Her Style. A true rider, Joel is not loyal to any one brand, with examples from Harley-Davidson, Indian, Triumph, Ducati, Moto Guzzi, and even a 1952 Vincent Rapide in his collection. He even has a recreation of the Harley-Davidson cafe racer he was riding when he got hit by a car running a red light in 1982.
A New York state of mind
The Entertainer created 20th Century Cycles out of necessity as a place to keep his collection. Though Sometimes A Fantasy, it takes a lot to keep a fleet of vintage motorcycles running, and a private shop was his solution. While it didn't sell parts or work on bikes other than Joel's, it did open its doors to the public on weekends so that fans of vintage bikes as well as Billy Joel could visit and admire his preferred motorcycle style, Keeping The Faith among his fellow New York riders.
I've Loved These Days, but it's time to say Goodnight, Saigon to 20th Century Cycles. While the shop didn't sell parts in the past, it has been open on recent weekends and selling off its parts inventory. The bikes have already set sail on the River of Dreams and moved out of the shop. They will go up for auction at a future date that has not yet been announced. This Is the Time to get your hands on one of these classic motorcycles. The man has good taste.