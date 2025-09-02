This Tiny Street In Cleveland Is Paved In Wood Blocks

Hessler Court itself is named after Emory Melton Hessler, a Civil War enlistee in the 1st Regiment Ohio Volunteer Light Artillery working as hospital staff for nearly three years. His house still stands on the corner of the two streets bearing his name, and the wood paved street was believed to have been his personal driveway until it was given over to the city in 1908. The wood block paved court has been maintained under the Cleveland Landmark Commission since it was dedicated in 1975.

If you're looking for other wood block paved roads in the U.S. your best bet is Chicago, where a handful of alleys are still paved this way. Minneapolis has North 8th Ave, though much of the street has been coated in asphalt. Pennsylvania has a pair with Philly's Camac Street and Pittsburgh's Roslyn Place for the yinzers.

There is definitely a reason we don't pave our streets with wood anymore, but I'm glad that my city has a tiny slice of the way things used to be. It's just a reminder that not every piece of modernization is necessarily better than what replaced it. Sure asphalt is cheaper and arguably stays smoother for longer, but repairs can't be affected by just anybody with a home woodworking shop, and that's got to count for a point in favor of Nicolson roads.

I just thought it was neat.