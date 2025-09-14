What Happens To Collector Cars That Don't Sell At Auction?

It's hard to imagine life as a gearhead before televised collector-car auctions. Mecum, for instance, started its live coverage in 2008, and in June launched its own Mecum Auctions TV channel, offering 24/7 coverage on the Roku Channel of past and present auctions of everything from Vespas to Volkswagens. When a vehicle fails to sell, viewers hear the dreaded four-word phrase "The bid goes on." But what exactly does that mean?

First, let's backtrack a little. Vehicles auctioned without a reserve price — that is, a predetermined lowest price the seller will accept — will sell, period, regardless of how high or low the final bid amount is. That's riskier for sellers since they're not guaranteed a certain minimum, but no-reserve auctions often create interest and excitement among buyers, which attracts bids. With reserve auctions, on the other hand, the seller is not obligated to sell his or her vehicle unless the price reaches a certain level. The magic number that is the reserve is not known to bidders.

For example, a seller sets a $50,000 reserve for their car or truck at a Mecum auction, but bidding only reaches $40,000. It's off to the "the bid goes on" paddock for that vehicle. There, potential buyers can continue to bid and/or negotiate via auction representatives during the event or remotely later, up to 21 days after the live auction ends.