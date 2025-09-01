These Are The Worst Commuter Cars

For most buyers, a car that works well on a daily commute is probably its most important attribute. After all, commuting is where the vast majority of Americans spend their time behind the wheel. Because of that, automakers spend a lot of energy making their cars good at that sort of driving. Still, not every vehicle is up to that sort of mundane task, and that's what led me to the question I asked you last week.

I wanted to know what you all thought was the worst commuter car of all time. What car was so ill-suited for getting you to and from work that you might as well just call out sick? We got a whole lot of outside-the-box answers, and for that I thank you. On this list is everything from regular vehicles that are genuinely impractical for this sort of duty and cars that lack creature comforts, to all-out race cars and stuff that's so unreliable you probably won't get to work at all.

This is, by all accounts, one of the sillier answers of the days we've had in quite a while, so have fun checking it out, friends, and happy Labor Day!