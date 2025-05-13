We Really Should Be Better At Roundabouts By Now

There are 26-lane highways and alternate side parking rules in this country, but somehow we haven't quite figured out the roundabout. A driver in Dallas launched their car off the center of a roundabout last Thursday, sending the crashing car rolling before it, burst into flames and smashed into a condo. Thankfully, no one was injured. The Dallas Police Department cited the CCTV stunt star for driving without a license.

The video footage looks ripped from an early "Fast & Furious" knockoff. The car comes into shot, hurdling down a street and blasting past another vehicle. At this point, the sedan is going far too fast to make the roundabout. You can hear the tires screech just before the car plows into the landscaped center island and launches into the air. The landing was rough. The car came down at an angle on the opposite curb and pitched into a roll. Most of the destruction happens at the edge or out of frame. You can see the car burst into flames as it rolls out of the shot. Then, the CCTV camera shakes as the car hits the building. Nearby resident Sydney Richard told KDFW: