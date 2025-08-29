'Punch In The Stomach' Lotus Cuts Nearly Half Of Its Workforce In The UK

There aren't many car companies that would want to switch places with Lotus right now. The struggling British-Chinese automaker is apparently set to cut 550 jobs at its headquarters in Norfolk, England. In any case, that's a lot of workers, but when you consider that just 1,300 folks work there in total, the worrying nature of the cuts becomes clearer.

Lotus had previously denied reports that it was going to close its factory in the area and set up a new plant in the U.S., saying that even though it was "actively exploring options in the global market," it remained "committed to the UK," according to the BBC. The automaker has since changed its tune following a review of its "business objectives in line with the current market conditions." In a statement to the BBC, Lotus tried to impress on reporters that this was a matter of self-preservation in the UK:

"We believe this is necessary in order to secure a sustainable future for the company in today's rapidly evolving automotive environment, which is seeing uncertainty with rapid changes in global policies including tariffs. [...] "It is actively exploring future growth opportunities to diversify Lotus Cars' business model, including through third-party manufacturing."

A member of Parliament who represents the area called the job cuts "terrible news" and a "punch in the stomach" for workers." I've got to agree with him.