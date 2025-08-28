At $25,500, Could This RENNTech-Tuned 2005 Mercedes SL600 Wrench Open Your Wallet?

The ad for today's Nice Price or No Dice SL600 claims the car's twin-turbo V12 has been massaged by RENNTech, resulting in a 635-horsepower output. That's nothing to sneeze at, but we'll still have to determine if its price tag is nothing more than a fever dream.

Everybody likes to be an insider. You know, get the backstage pass. In the automotive world, it's cool to know the factory codes denoting performance editions or special mods. It's cool, that is, until that knowledge goes mainstream.

That's what happened to yesterday's 1997 Chevy Camaro Z28 30th Anniversary edition. Not the anniversary part, mind you, the Z28 part. Originally, Z28 served as nothing more than an internal RPO (Regular Production Number) code signifying a selection of parts that would make the Camaro eligible for SCCA Trans-Am racing. It wasn't intended to designate a model, but savvy buyers began to refer to the option code as such, and a star was born.

That star dimmed a good bit with the car we looked at yesterday. At $19,000, it found few of you racing to its defense. That price was deemed too high in the comments and resulted in a 79% No Dice loss.