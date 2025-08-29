The World's Simplest EV Conversion Takes Less Than A Day

Do you have a car you absolutely love, but that gets such terrible gas mileage that you can't justify driving it? Maybe you have a chassis that's in beautiful shape in your garage, but its engine shot a rod through the block a few months back and it's just been sitting ever since. Well, a team of Australia's top engineer-scientists have developed a novel method of converting your gas car to an EV without need for heavy batteries or enormous motors: Just weld a garage door motor to the differential, and plug the whole thing into the wall.

The mad geniuses over at Garbage Time have done it again. After pulling the Barra inline-six from a Ford Falcon, Wade and James didn't want to push the shell all the way across the garage to be picked up for scrap with their bare hands. Instead, the pair decided to bring the old Falcon into the future, outfitting it with a full 750 watts of electric power and an extension cord.